Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan participated in the sixth meeting of the quadrilateral foreign ministers' mechanism alongside his Egyptian, Pakistani and Saudi counterparts in New York, as Ankara deepens diplomatic engagement on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Quadrilateral foreign ministers' meeting

The gathering brought together the top diplomats of Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia — a platform that has convened regularly to address regional security and multilateral cooperation. The Foreign Ministry in Ankara confirmed Fidan's participation in the sixth iteration of the talks, noting that the ministers discussed developments in the Middle East and avenues for enhanced collaboration. The quartet represents a significant convergence of regional powers spanning South Asia, the Arabian Peninsula and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Expanded diplomatic coordination

Beyond the quadrilateral format, Fidan joined a broader coordination meeting involving the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Qatar, Jordan and the four core participants. This expanded configuration reflects growing efforts among Muslim-majority nations to align positions on pressing international issues during the high-level UN session. The discussions focused on regional stability and multilateral priorities, according to diplomatic sources.

UN General Assembly engagements

The meetings formed part of Fidan's broader diplomatic program in New York, where he is conducting a series of high-level bilateral and multilateral contacts. The Turkish delegation has prioritized strengthening ties with key Arab and South Asian partners during the annual gathering of world leaders. Fidan's schedule includes additional consultations with counterparts from across the Middle East and broader Muslim world, according to the Foreign Ministry.