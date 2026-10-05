



The Saudi-led coalition announced on Monday that 100 fighter jets have participated in the ongoing “Dawn of Yemen” military operation against Houthi forces in Yemen. The coalition stated that 324 high-value targets have been destroyed since the campaign began earlier this week.

In separate statements, the coalition said it is providing round-the-clock air support to Yemeni government forces on the ground. It added that air protection for the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is ongoing as operations against moving targets continue.

Strategic locations secured

Yemeni military spokesman Lt. Col. Majid Abdullah al-Nuzayli reported that government forces — including the pro-government Southern Giants Brigades and Nation’s Shield forces — have taken control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. He said troops also seized Dhubab airport and cut the road between Dhubab and Mocha, establishing fire control over the strategic corridor.

The Yemeni military launched the operation against Houthi forces as government troops advance in several areas across the country. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait remains a focal point for coalition air protection efforts amid the ongoing conflict.