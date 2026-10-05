Yemen's government forces backed by the Southern Giants Brigades have seized the Dhubab district and strategic positions overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait following clashes with Houthi fighters, the army announced on Monday.

Ground offensive secures district

Forces from the Nation's Shield and the Southern Giants Brigades, supported by the Popular Resistance, took control of Dhubab in western Taiz province after launching a large-scale assault with air support. A military source told the official Saba news agency that the advance cut supply lines and routes leading to the strategic waterway, killing or injuring an unspecified number of Houthi fighters and destroying several military vehicles.

Leadership orders liberation battle

The Southern Giants Brigades announced the launch of what they called a “decisive” operation against the Houthis in the Bab el-Mandeb area following orders from Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi. Al-Alimi directed the start of what officials term a “battle for liberation” aimed at restoring state institutions and territories under Houthi control, marking an escalation to secure the vital maritime corridor.

Vital shipping route

Bab el-Mandeb connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and serves as a key route for international shipping. Control of the strait has become a focal point in the conflict between the internationally recognized government and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement as forces seek to reopen critical supply routes.