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Iran vows to hit US bases, warships if ground invasion launched

Iran vows to hit US bases, warships if ground invasion launched

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10:31, 05/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:46, 05/10/2026, Monday
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Iran vows to hit US bases, warships if ground invasion launched
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Ali Fadavi, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, warned on Sunday that Iran will target every US military base and vessel if Washington launches a ground invasion, stating that American forces would face retaliation across the region amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.


A senior commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned on Sunday that Tehran will target every US military base and vessel if Washington launches a ground invasion. "If the Americans launch a ground attack, then we will target every location related to the Americans, American bases and every vessel related to the Americans," Ali Fadavi said on state television, adding that American forces "understand missiles hitting their warships."

Strait of Hormuz

Speaking late Sunday, Fadavi said Iran and Oman should draw up and enforce rules governing the strategic waterway, noting that such regulations have already been prepared. He also warned that American vessels would face Iranian attacks if Washington deployed them to the region, asserting that US forces "can only create tensions through the air, and certainly an increase in tensions will be to the detriment of the Americans."

Fadavi argued that Iran's production of military equipment exceeds the rate at which it is being consumed, claiming the country's current capabilities have increased significantly compared with previous conflicts. He also stated that Iran had "in no way attacked a Muslim country," arguing that Tehran had instead targeted US military bases located within those nations.

US Military Buildup

The remarks come as Washington has moved additional carrier and amphibious forces toward the Middle East in recent days, while strengthening air and missile defenses at regional facilities. The deployments mark the latest escalation in the ongoing confrontation between the US and Iran, with Tehran repeatedly warning that American assets across the region could be targeted in response to attacks on Iranian territory.

Titles :ali fadaviirgcislamic revolutionary guard corpsstrait of hormuziran us tensionsus military basesmiddle eastoman
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