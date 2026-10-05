



Military spokesman Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili said in a statement issued on Monday that government forces had conducted 1,122 operations against Houthi positions since the latest offensive began. The attacks targeted artillery and rocket-launcher positions, defensive fortifications, approach routes, supply lines and command-and-control centers across Saada, Al-Jawf and Taiz provinces, as well as along Yemen's western coast, according to the military statement.

Al-Nuzaili stated that the operations involved warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles, rocket launchers and snipers, resulting in the destruction or disabling of 364 military vehicles and transport assets. He said government forces had "neutralized" 1,747 Houthi members during the coordinated strikes targeting rebel military buildups and reinforcements.

Presidential order for territorial reclamation

Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi on Sunday announced the launch of comprehensive military operations against the Houthis, ordering the armed forces, security forces and other military formations to retake territory held by the Iran-backed group. Al-Nuzaili added that government forces would continue their operations to extend national sovereignty and reclaim state institutions from the rebels who seized the capital Sanaa in 2014.

Yemen has been engulfed in civil conflict since the Houthis captured Sanaa and several provinces nearly a decade ago, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. Fighting has intensified since July, with the Houthis taking control of the strategic city of Mokha in September and advancing to Mayyun Island overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, while also targeting energy sites in Saudi Arabia.