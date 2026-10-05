Home
World
Middle East
Yemeni army says 1,747 Houthis neutralized in 1,122 operations

Yemeni army says 1,747 Houthis neutralized in 1,122 operations

Yenişafak English AA
09:09, 05/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 09:10, 05/10/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Yemeni army says 1,747 Houthis neutralized in 1,122 operations
AA
File Photo

The Yemeni army said on Monday that it had neutralized 1,747 Houthi fighters in 1,122 operations across multiple fronts, as the internationally recognized government launched a comprehensive offensive to retake territory from the Iran-backed group.


Military spokesman Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili said in a statement issued on Monday that government forces had conducted 1,122 operations against Houthi positions since the latest offensive began. The attacks targeted artillery and rocket-launcher positions, defensive fortifications, approach routes, supply lines and command-and-control centers across Saada, Al-Jawf and Taiz provinces, as well as along Yemen's western coast, according to the military statement.

Al-Nuzaili stated that the operations involved warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles, rocket launchers and snipers, resulting in the destruction or disabling of 364 military vehicles and transport assets. He said government forces had "neutralized" 1,747 Houthi members during the coordinated strikes targeting rebel military buildups and reinforcements.

Presidential order for territorial reclamation

Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi on Sunday announced the launch of comprehensive military operations against the Houthis, ordering the armed forces, security forces and other military formations to retake territory held by the Iran-backed group. Al-Nuzaili added that government forces would continue their operations to extend national sovereignty and reclaim state institutions from the rebels who seized the capital Sanaa in 2014.

Yemen has been engulfed in civil conflict since the Houthis captured Sanaa and several provinces nearly a decade ago, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. Fighting has intensified since July, with the Houthis taking control of the strategic city of Mokha in September and advancing to Mayyun Island overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, while also targeting energy sites in Saudi Arabia.

Titles :yemenhouthisrashad al-alimimajed abdullah al-nuzailisaudi-led coalitionsanaabab el-mandeb straitmokha
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026