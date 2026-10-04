Iran says Strait of Hormuz main focus of talks to end US war

Hormuz Security Demands

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Sunday that securing the Strait of Hormuz stands at the center of Tehran's negotiations to end the war with the United States, emphasizing that Washington must take concrete actions to restore stability to the strategic waterway. "Securing the Strait of Hormuz, or restoring security to this waterway, requires specific steps from the American side," Baqaei told a news briefing, according to state-run IRNA. "This issue has been discussed many times, including stopping interference with Iranian commercial shipping, ending sanctions, and other interventionist measures," he added.

US Proposals and Nuclear File

Baqaei noted that the latest American proposal to end the conflict remains almost identical to previous offers, with Washington continuing to prioritize the nuclear file over other concerns. Tehran will conduct necessary investigations into the details and communicate supplementary points to the other party, he stated. "We will conduct the necessary investigations regarding some details and will also reflect our supplementary points to the other party," he noted. The spokesman added that Iran's top leadership has not yet discussed allowing International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to return to the country.

War Context

The United States and Israel launched military action against Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively seal the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. The US military subsequently imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, while efforts to end the war have continued since a June framework deal aimed at establishing a final peace agreement covering navigation rights and Iran's contested nuclear program.