



Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in the northern Egyptian coastal city of El-Alamein on Sunday to discuss efforts to end the ongoing war in Sudan and strengthen bilateral relations, according to the Egyptian presidency. The talks took place on the sidelines of the African Union’s eighth midyear coordination meeting and preceded a four-way summit involving the leaders of Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia. Sisi had invited Burhan to participate in the broader gathering aimed at discussing regional issues and enhancing coordination on peace and stability.

Cairo’s commitment to unity

Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s backing for the Sudanese people and pledged to uphold Sudan’s unity, sovereignty and the integrity of its territory and national institutions. He stressed that Cairo would continue its diplomatic efforts at regional and international levels to advance a political solution, end the war and alleviate humanitarian suffering. "These efforts aim to enable Sudan to restore security and stability and move toward reconstruction and development," the presidency said.

Distinction from ‘rebel militias’

Burhan expressed appreciation for Egypt’s political and humanitarian assistance, praising Cairo’s role in hosting large numbers of Sudanese refugees who fled the conflict. He emphasized the need to distinguish between legitimate state institutions and armed groups, stressing the importance of "not equating Sudan’s legitimate state institutions with rebel militias or parallel entities," according to the Egyptian statement. The Sudanese leader’s remarks come as his forces continue battling the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group across the country.

Regional tensions

The gathering occurs against a backdrop of escalating diplomatic tensions in the Horn of Africa, including a rupture in Ethiopian-Eritrean relations and reciprocal diplomatic expulsions between Cairo and Addis Ababa. The four-way summit in New Alamein seeks to strengthen consultation and coordination in support of regional integration and development, according to the Egyptian presidency.