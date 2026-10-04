Iran tells US 'no military solution' to end war

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday ruled out any military or sanctions-based resolution to the ongoing war with the United States, telling foreign ambassadors in Tehran that only diplomatic negotiations grounded in justice can bring the conflict to an end.

'No military solution'

"There is no military solution and no solution based on more sanctions," Araghchi said in an address to the diplomatic corps, according to the IRNA news agency. "Only a solution grounded in negotiations, justice, and diplomatic dignity can address the situation and provide a final resolution to end this war and the unlawful aggression that has been launched against the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added.

Warning of reinforced defense

The top diplomat warned that if Washington resorts to further military action, Tehran stands ready to take all necessary measures to "defend ourselves with even more force." His remarks come as the conflict initiated by the US and Israel on Feb. 28 continues into its fourth month, with Tehran having responded through missile and drone attacks across the region and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Diplomatic efforts ongoing

The US military has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports in retaliation. Efforts to end the war have continued since a June 18 framework deal, which seeks to pave the way for a final peace agreement covering navigation through the strategic waterway and Iran's nuclear program.