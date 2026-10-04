



Yemen's Houthi group on Sunday claimed responsibility for coordinated missile and drone strikes targeting facilities belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco in Riyadh and the Khurais area east of the capital. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video statement posted on social media platform X that the group carried out two military operations against the company. "Both operations successfully achieved their objectives," Saree said, claiming the strikes caused large fires at the targeted locations.

Retaliation for Saudi airstrikes

Saree stated the attacks came in response to Saudi military actions, alleging that Riyadh had conducted 50 airstrikes and missile attacks over the previous 12 hours on Sanaa and the provinces of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Amran, Hajjah and Saada. He also claimed Saudi airstrikes had totaled 1,460 since the escalation began, though he did not specify the starting date for that figure. Saudi authorities and Aramco had not immediately commented on the Houthi claims.

Threats of further escalation

The spokesman threatened additional missile and drone attacks on Saudi sites and oil facilities, warning that operations would continue until the attacks stopped and a "blockade" on Yemen was lifted. The announcement followed Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi's declaration of comprehensive military operations against the Houthis to recapture territory still under their control.