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Ukraine agrees to US-proposed trilateral talks in UAE: Zelenskyy

Ukraine agrees to US-proposed trilateral talks in UAE: Zelenskyy

Elif Şanlı
22:45, 04/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 22:59, 04/10/2026, Sunday
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Ukraine agrees to US-proposed trilateral talks in UAE: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Kyiv had agreed to participate in US-proposed trilateral technical talks scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates by the end of October, while Washington awaits Moscow's response to the invitation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday that his government had accepted a US proposal for trilateral technical talks to be held in the United Arab Emirates, confirming Kyiv's willingness to engage in the diplomatic initiative before the end of October. Speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the capital, Zelenskyy said Washington was coordinating simultaneously with Moscow and awaited the Kremlin's response to the invitation.

"Today, the American side is in contact with both Ukraine and Russia and is proposing a trilateral meeting at the technical level by the end of October," Zelenskyy said. He added that Ukrainian officials remained flexible regarding the venue, stating: "We are open to the United Arab Emirates or another country proposed by the American side. I know they will propose this to the Russian side as well, or may have already done so. We will wait for the response."

Retaliation for Russian strikes

Zelenskyy addressed recent Russian attacks targeting civilian infrastructure and transportation networks, vowing continued retaliation for strikes that have damaged bridges in the capital for four consecutive days. He expressed astonishment at Moscow's persistent escalation, citing hits on postal and logistics facilities.

"I am not surprised by Russia's hatred of Ukraine, but I am surprised by this approach. They struck our warehouses – Nova Poshta, Ukrposhta, and others. We gave them a fitting response with Wildberries," Zelenskyy said. He accused Russian forces of additionally targeting data centers and mobile network facilities while questioning Moscow's strategic calculations regarding the bridge attacks, adding: "Now they are striking bridges. Do they really think we won't respond?"

Military capabilities and drones

The Ukrainian leader accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of deliberately pursuing constant escalation rather than seeking peace, dismissing notions that diplomatic appeals alone would halt hostilities. "This is an answer to everyone – to those who believe that all you have to do is simply ask Putin and he will end the war for real. It won't happen simply," he said.

Zelenskyy detailed recent advances in air defense technology, highlighting the performance of domestically produced "Bars" interceptor drones, which he said had achieved a 30% shoot-down rate during recent operations. "These are long-range drones that are almost missiles," he said, noting that Ukraine would receive 2,000 units jointly manufactured with Germany. He also disclosed the development of the "Turrets" defense program and several classes of small missiles expected to enter initial production testing in the second half of October, adding that successful trials would enable immediate scaling to full production volumes.

Titles :volodymyr zelenskyyzelenskyyunited arab emiratesuaerussiaunited statesusukraine warfriedrich merzbars drones
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