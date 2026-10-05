Home
World
Middle East
Iran executes two protesters over police killings in January unrest

Iran executes two protesters over police killings in January unrest

Yenişafak English AA
14:54, 05/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 15:30, 05/10/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Iran executes two protesters over police killings in January unrest
AA
File photo

The Iranian judiciary announced on Monday that it had executed two men convicted of involvement in the killings of four police officers during nationwide anti-government protests in January, drawing renewed scrutiny of Tehran's crackdown on dissent, according to the Mizan news agency.


Iran's judiciary on Monday executed two men identified as Alireza Sepahi and Alireza Raisi after the Supreme Court upheld their convictions for involvement in the deaths of four police officers during nationwide anti-government protests in January, according to the Mizan news agency. The judiciary-affiliated outlet said the sentences were carried out following confirmation by the nation's highest court.

Iranian authorities accused both men of involvement in fatal incidents during protests in Isfahan that left four officers dead, with Sepahi convicted of setting an officer on fire while alive and Raisi found guilty of attacking security forces and encouraging violence.

Capital convictions

The two were convicted of using weapons to create fear and insecurity, “corruption on earth,” inciting violence and other national security offenses, according to Mizan. The charges stemmed from their alleged roles in the deadly unrest that began in late December amid a sharp decline in the Iranian currency and worsening economic conditions. Prosecutors alleged that the defendants acted with intent to destabilize the state through armed violence.

Nationwide demonstrations

The protests erupted on Dec. 28, 2025, spreading rapidly from Tehran to cities across the country before evolving into broader anti-government demonstrations. The unrest escalated sharply on Jan. 8 and 9, when deadly clashes broke out between protesters and security forces in several cities and demonstrators set fire to public buildings and police vehicles.

Authorities responded by imposing a nationwide internet shutdown and disrupting mobile communications during the peak of the violence. Iranian authorities and rights groups reported hundreds of deaths and thousands of arrests during the protests, though their figures differed significantly.

Titles :alireza sepahialireza raisiiranisfahanmizan news agencyiranian protestscapital punishmentmiddle east
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026