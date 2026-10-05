



Iran's judiciary on Monday executed two men identified as Alireza Sepahi and Alireza Raisi after the Supreme Court upheld their convictions for involvement in the deaths of four police officers during nationwide anti-government protests in January, according to the Mizan news agency. The judiciary-affiliated outlet said the sentences were carried out following confirmation by the nation's highest court.

Iranian authorities accused both men of involvement in fatal incidents during protests in Isfahan that left four officers dead, with Sepahi convicted of setting an officer on fire while alive and Raisi found guilty of attacking security forces and encouraging violence.

Capital convictions

The two were convicted of using weapons to create fear and insecurity, “corruption on earth,” inciting violence and other national security offenses, according to Mizan. The charges stemmed from their alleged roles in the deadly unrest that began in late December amid a sharp decline in the Iranian currency and worsening economic conditions. Prosecutors alleged that the defendants acted with intent to destabilize the state through armed violence.

Nationwide demonstrations

The protests erupted on Dec. 28, 2025, spreading rapidly from Tehran to cities across the country before evolving into broader anti-government demonstrations. The unrest escalated sharply on Jan. 8 and 9, when deadly clashes broke out between protesters and security forces in several cities and demonstrators set fire to public buildings and police vehicles.

Authorities responded by imposing a nationwide internet shutdown and disrupting mobile communications during the peak of the violence. Iranian authorities and rights groups reported hundreds of deaths and thousands of arrests during the protests, though their figures differed significantly.