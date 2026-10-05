Home
World
Middle East
Yemen council chief announces 'Dawn of Yemen' operation to retake Sanaa

Yemen council chief announces 'Dawn of Yemen' operation to retake Sanaa

Yenişafak English AA
14:35, 05/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 14:56, 05/10/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Yemen council chief announces 'Dawn of Yemen' operation to retake Sanaa
AA
File Photo

Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi announced on Monday the launch of Operation 'Dawn of Yemen' to retake the capital Sanaa from Houthi control, as government forces simultaneously advanced on strategic positions around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.


Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi announced on Monday the launch of Operation "Dawn of Yemen," a military offensive aimed at retaking the capital Sanaa from Houthi control and restoring state institutions. In a statement posted on the social media platform X, al-Alimi declared the campaign would mark a new phase in efforts to end the coup by Houthi militias that has divided the country since 2014. "With God’s blessing, Operation ‘Dawn of Yemen’ has begun to restore state institutions, liberate the capital Sanaa, and end the coup by the Houthi militias," he said, adding: "With the will of our people, the bravery of our armed forces and all military formations, and the support of our brothers and friends, Yemen will move toward a new dawn of freedom, peace and stability."

Military spokesman Majed al-Nazili confirmed that government forces had initiated a "strategic offensive" on the capital. "Our armed forces have begun carrying out a strategic offensive on Sanaa," he said, noting that the military was utilizing "modern capabilities" in the operation. The pro-government Southern Giants Brigades also announced they had launched what they termed a "decisive" military operation against Houthi positions in the Bab el-Mandeb area.

Government advances on key terrain

The announcements came as Yemeni government forces pressed forward with military operations against the Houthis in several locations, including the strategic Bab el-Mandeb region. Earlier on Monday, the Yemeni army said government forces had seized control of the Dhubab district and strategic positions around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait following intense clashes with Houthi fighters. Army units took control of Dhubab airport and severed the key road linking Dhubab and Mokha, according to military sources.

Decade of division

The Houthis have maintained control of Sanaa since September 2014, along with large areas of northern and western Yemen. The internationally recognized government and allied forces hold territory mainly in the south and east, leaving the country effectively partitioned between the Houthi-controlled north and government-held south. Monday's offensive represents the most significant push to reunify the capital under Presidential Leadership Council authority in recent years.

Titles :rashad al-alimiyemensanaahouthisbab el-mandebsouthern giants brigadesyemen civil war
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026