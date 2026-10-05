



Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi announced on Monday the launch of Operation "Dawn of Yemen," a military offensive aimed at retaking the capital Sanaa from Houthi control and restoring state institutions. In a statement posted on the social media platform X, al-Alimi declared the campaign would mark a new phase in efforts to end the coup by Houthi militias that has divided the country since 2014. "With God’s blessing, Operation ‘Dawn of Yemen’ has begun to restore state institutions, liberate the capital Sanaa, and end the coup by the Houthi militias," he said, adding: "With the will of our people, the bravery of our armed forces and all military formations, and the support of our brothers and friends, Yemen will move toward a new dawn of freedom, peace and stability."

Military spokesman Majed al-Nazili confirmed that government forces had initiated a "strategic offensive" on the capital. "Our armed forces have begun carrying out a strategic offensive on Sanaa," he said, noting that the military was utilizing "modern capabilities" in the operation. The pro-government Southern Giants Brigades also announced they had launched what they termed a "decisive" military operation against Houthi positions in the Bab el-Mandeb area.

Government advances on key terrain

The announcements came as Yemeni government forces pressed forward with military operations against the Houthis in several locations, including the strategic Bab el-Mandeb region. Earlier on Monday, the Yemeni army said government forces had seized control of the Dhubab district and strategic positions around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait following intense clashes with Houthi fighters. Army units took control of Dhubab airport and severed the key road linking Dhubab and Mokha, according to military sources.

Decade of division

The Houthis have maintained control of Sanaa since September 2014, along with large areas of northern and western Yemen. The internationally recognized government and allied forces hold territory mainly in the south and east, leaving the country effectively partitioned between the Houthi-controlled north and government-held south. Monday's offensive represents the most significant push to reunify the capital under Presidential Leadership Council authority in recent years.