UK to expel 27 Israeli diplomats over Jerusalem consulate





The United Kingdom has warned Israel that it will expel 27 diplomats from the London embassy unless Tel Aviv reverses its decision to close the British Consulate General in occupied East Jerusalem, Israel's Ynet news website reported on Monday. The message was delivered by British Ambassador Simon Walters to Israeli officials, marking a further escalation in the countries' deteriorating relations.

Settlement dispute

Last month, British authorities announced a ban on trade with goods originating from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, citing the existence of "ethnic cleansing of Palestinians." The decision followed Israeli plans to construct 1,200 new homes in the occupied territory, a move that drew widespread international condemnation as all settlements in the West Bank are considered illegal under international law.

Consular retaliation

Israeli officials responded by announcing plans to close the British Consulate in East Jerusalem — which serves as a primary liaison for Palestinians in the occupied city — in direct retaliation for the UK trade restrictions. The British Consulate General has historically functioned as a key diplomatic channel between London and Palestinian residents of the occupied territory, and its closure would sever critical consular services while consolidating Israeli control over the contested city.

The UK maintains that East Jerusalem remains occupied territory and has consistently opposed settlement expansion in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.