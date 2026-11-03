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Yemeni army hits Houthis with 951 operations in 24 hours

Yemeni army hits Houthis with 951 operations in 24 hours

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09:27, 03/11/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 10:19, 03/11/2026, Tuesday
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Yemeni army hits Houthis with 951 operations in 24 hours
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Yemeni military spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said on Monday that government forces conducted 951 operations against Houthi positions in 24 hours as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, reporting the "neutralization" of 332 rebel fighters and the destruction of dozens of vehicles across multiple provinces.

Yemeni military spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said on Monday that government forces carried out 951 operations targeting Houthi positions and fighter concentrations during a 24-hour period as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen. The operations had "neutralized" approximately 332 Houthi field commanders and fighters, he said in a statement posted on the US social media platform X.

Equipment losses and frontlines

The army also reported destroying or damaging 56 vehicles, pieces of equipment and weapons across several active fronts, including Al-Jawf, Marib and Al-Bayda provinces. These figures reflect the intensity of recent engagements as government forces press their offensive against Houthi strongholds in northern and central Yemen.

Al-Nuzaili specified that strikes targeted command centers, weapons depots and troop concentrations in the three provinces, which have seen repeated clashes since the latest escalation began. Military officials said the operational tempo represents a significant increase from the relative calm that prevailed through much of 2022 and early 2023.

Taiz operations and mine clearance

In southwestern Taiz province, government troops continued to counter Houthi attacks while striking the group's positions, movements and sources of fire, according to the military statement. The province remains a contested zone where frontlines have shifted repeatedly during the protracted conflict.

Al-Nuzaili added that military engineers were actively clearing mines and explosive devices from recaptured areas in Al-Jawf to reduce risks to civilians returning to or transiting through the region. There was no immediate comment from Houthi authorities regarding the casualty figures or operational claims.

Escalation and displacement

The latest surge in fighting has killed and wounded thousands while displacing more than a quarter of a million people since July, according to UN reports. The escalation ended a period of relative calm that had held since April 2022, while the humanitarian crisis has worsened amid continued fighting and displacement across the impoverished nation.

Yemen has remained at war since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. The conflict has created one of the world's worst humanitarian emergencies, with millions requiring aid and protection.

Titles :majed al-nuzailiyemenhouthisoperation dawn of yemenal-jawfmaribtaizsaudi-led coalitionsanaa
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