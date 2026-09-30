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Türkiye transfers 3 banks, 2 factoring firms to deposit fund

Türkiye transfers 3 banks, 2 factoring firms to deposit fund

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23:23, 30/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 23:45, 30/09/2026, Wednesday
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Türkiye transfers 3 banks, 2 factoring firms to deposit fund
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The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency said Wednesday it transferred management of three investment banks and two factoring companies to the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund, citing the ongoing fund investigation and noting that TMSF will exercise voting rights during a six-month transition.

Türkiye's banking watchdog transferred management of three investment banks and two factoring companies to the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) on Wednesday, citing recent developments linked to the process publicly known as the "fund investigation," according to an agency statement.

Investment banks and factoring firms

The decisions cover Tera Investment Bank, Destek Investment Bank, Hedef Investment Bank, Destek Finance Factoring, and Tera Finance Factoring, the regulator said. TMSF will exercise shareholder rights — excluding dividend rights — attached to certain shares in the three investment banks during the intervention period.

Temporary state oversight

The BDDK board ordered that certain shares in the two factoring companies be transferred within six months to individuals or legal entities meeting statutory requirements, the agency noted. TMSF will exercise the voting rights attached to those shares throughout that period, ensuring operational oversight until qualified buyers assume control.

Market footprint

The three banks account for 0.22% of the banking sector's total assets, while the two factoring companies represent 1.45% of total factoring sector assets, according to the regulator. The measures mark the latest regulatory action targeting financial institutions implicated in the fund investigation, which has prompted heightened scrutiny of non-bank financial operations.

Titles :bddktmsftürkiye banking sectorinvestment banksfactoring companiesfund investigationtera investment bankdestek investment bankhedef investment bank
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