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German state vows to deepen economic ties with Türkiye

German state vows to deepen economic ties with Türkiye

Elif Şanlı
23:41, 30/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 00:03, 01/10/2026, Thursday
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German state vows to deepen economic ties with Türkiye
Prime minister of Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia state, Hendrik Wust.

Hendrik Wust tells an Istanbul business forum that North Rhine-Westphalia will introduce a fast-track visa process for Turkish entrepreneurs and backs modernization of the 30-year-old EU Customs Union to better reflect current global supply chain realities.

Hendrik Wust, prime minister of Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia state, on Wednesday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Türkiye, telling an Istanbul business forum that reliable connections have grown essential amid rising international trade barriers.

Speaking at the event organized by Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) and NRW.Global Business, Wust said decades of bilateral exchange had created resilient commercial bonds. "For decades now, people, ideas, and investment have moved in both directions. Especially now, as international trade barriers increase and supply chains are under pressure, reliable connections are more valuable than ever," he said, adding that the state would introduce a fast-track visa process for Turkish businesspeople to overcome lengthy processing delays.

Push to modernize EU Customs Union

Wust backed efforts to update the 30-year-old European Customs Union and reform EU industrial policy to reflect contemporary global supply chain structures, describing the Turkish economy as an indispensable component of the European value chain. He noted that Türkiye ranks as North Rhine-Westphalia’s third-largest trading partner and stands out as a top destination for foreign direct investment from the state.

More than one-third of all Turkish-owned companies in Germany are headquartered in North Rhine-Westphalia, totaling approximately 1,300 businesses, Wust noted. He highlighted Türkiye’s expanding onshore wind energy sector and infrastructure investments, stating that energy security remains vital for his state’s heavy industry. "We see that Türkiye has one of Europe’s largest onshore wind markets," he said.

Berlin reaffirms strategic partnership

Serap Guler, a state minister at the German Federal Foreign Office, reaffirmed Berlin’s commitment to integrating Turkish industry into European supply chains and expanding bilateral economic cooperation. She noted that approximately 8,600 German companies currently operate in Türkiye, creating more than 100,000 direct jobs, and stressed the importance of implementing agreements reached during the German-Turkish Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in May.

Guler emphasized that unlocking the full economic potential of the nearly 540 million people across the EU and Türkiye requires modernizing the Customs Union and removing tariff and non-tariff barriers. She added that Germany strongly advocates in Brussels for a "Made with Europe" approach under the EU Industrial Accelerator Act to include key partners such as Türkiye, while ensuring Ankara applies trade agreements to all EU member states.

Titles :hendrik wustnorth rhine-westphaliaserap gulerdeikeu customs uniontürkiye germany tradeistanbul business forumnrwglobal business
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