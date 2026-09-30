Home
Economy
Business
German CEO: No region closer to Türkiye than North Rhine-Westphalia

German CEO: No region closer to Türkiye than North Rhine-Westphalia

Elif Şanlı
13:01, 30/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 13:01, 30/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
German CEO: No region closer to Türkiye than North Rhine-Westphalia
File photo

Felix Neugart, chief executive of the German trade and investment agency NRW.Global Business, said Wednesday that North Rhine-Westphalia enjoys uniquely close economic connections to Türkiye, with bilateral ties reflected in investment, manufacturing and innovation during a high-level business forum in Istanbul.

Felix Neugart, chief executive of the German trade and investment agency NRW.Global Business, said Wednesday that no region in the world maintains closer economic and cultural connections to Türkiye than North Rhine-Westphalia, citing a "strong human bridge" of more than a million people of Turkish origin living in Germany and noting that this relationship is visibly reflected in investment flows, manufacturing partnerships and innovation networks. Speaking at the Türkiye-North Rhine-Westphalia Business Forum in Istanbul, organized by Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) and NRW.Global Business, Neugart stated: "There is no region in Europe, let me put it like this: there is no region in the world who has closer connections to Türkiye than North Rhine-Westphalia."

Complementary strengths

Neugart emphasized that the bilateral relationship extends beyond traditional commerce to encompass companies that invest together, manufacture jointly, innovate collaboratively and create employment on both sides. "We are linked by long-standing industrial value chains," he said, describing how Türkiye offers significant dynamism, substantial industrial capacity and strategic global connections while Germany brings advanced technological expertise, specialized know-how and privileged access to the huge European market.

He added that combining these complementary strengths would allow both nations to accelerate the energy transition, develop substantially more resilient supply chains and expand logistics connectivity across Eurasia. Neugart stressed that converting innovation into shared business opportunities remains the most important objective, noting that this transformation formed the primary discussion point of the Wednesday forum.

Institutional partnerships

Nail Olpak, chair of DEIK, told attending executives that North Rhine-Westphalia stands as one of Europe's premier industrial heartlands and represents a natural strategic partner for Turkish business, emphasizing that Türkiye's robust manufacturing base, dynamic private sector and highly competitive export-oriented companies are already deeply integrated into European and global value chains. During the proceedings, DEIK and NRW.Global Business signed a formal cooperation agreement to institutionalize future collaboration, while eight separate business deals were concluded between Turkish and German enterprises. Neugart said these memoranda of understanding signal the shared determination of both governments to translate ongoing dialogue into lasting commercial partnerships and concrete projects.

Titles :felix neugartnail olpaknrwglobal businessdeiknorth rhine-westphaliatürkiye germany relationsistanbul business forumforeign investment
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026