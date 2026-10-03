Turkish Education Minister Yusuf Tekin and his Georgian counterpart Givi Mikanadze signed a cooperation agreement in Tbilisi on Friday, capping roughly one hour of bilateral talks. The meeting at the ministry building addressed educational relations, with Türkiye's Ambassador Mustafa Turker Ari also in attendance. The session concluded with a formal ceremony.

Speaking after the ceremony, Tekin linked the educational partnership to broader regional stability. "The stronger we and our neighbor are, and the better our cooperation with our neighbor is, the stronger peace, human rights and democracy will be in our region," he said. Mikanadze welcomed the Turkish minister's visit as evidence of deepening ties, stating: "This visit once again underscores the extremely positive cooperation, strategic partnership and friendship between the two countries."

Cooperation frameworks

The agreement covers the establishment of educational institutions on a reciprocal basis and promotes the teaching of Turkish and Georgian languages in both countries. Both sides also committed to increasing the exchange of information and professional experience in the education sector.

The deal further establishes procedures for the mutual recognition of diplomas and educational documents. This provision aims to facilitate academic mobility and ensure that qualifications earned in either country receive appropriate acknowledgment.