Eisenkot, Liberman vow stable Israeli government despite coalition rifts

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Gadi Eisenkot and Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman expressed confidence on Monday that they could assemble a stable coalition capable of serving a full four-year term, even as disagreements persist over which political factions would provide the necessary parliamentary backing.

Coalition talks

The two leaders met as President Isaac Herzog formally tasked Eisenkot with forming a government on Sunday, following recommendations from parties representing 67 of the 120 Knesset members. Eisenkot’s Yashar party described the talks as a "constructive and productive discussion," according to The Times of Israel. "Both expressed full confidence in their ability to form a stable government for a full four-year term," the party said, though the statement provided no details of any agreement.

Parliamentary arithmetic

Liberman has publicly ruled out supporting any minority government or one that relies on Arab-led parties, while indicating openness to negotiations with ultra-Orthodox factions. The 67 recommendations Eisenkot received included 19 lawmakers from the two Arab-led lists, while outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc holds 53 seats. Eisenkot requires the backing of at least 61 lawmakers to secure parliamentary confidence, forcing him to navigate between Liberman’s red lines and the arithmetic of the Knesset.

Draft exemptions and speaker vote

Eisenkot also held talks with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday evening, though neither leader issued a statement afterward, according to Israeli news outlet Ynet. Bennett’s Together party campaigned on ending government funding for individuals who perform neither military nor national civilian service, and incoming lawmakers said Monday they would stand by that pledge. "We remain loyal to our principles and will do everything to achieve the outcome closest to what we promised voters," incoming lawmaker Liran Avisar Ben-Horin said, according to Ynet.

Some figures in United Torah Judaism, a longtime Netanyahu ally, have signaled potential openness to joining an Eisenkot-led government, though any coalition agreement would require enforceable guarantees to protect the status of seminary students, Hamodia reported. In a separate move ahead of Tuesday’s swearing-in of the new Knesset, Yashar asked both United Torah Judaism and Shas to support an effort to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana — a request United Torah Judaism declined and Shas was expected to reject, according to Ynet.