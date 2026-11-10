French intelligence blames Iran for supermarket refrigeration cyberattack

French intelligence services have attributed a series of October cyberattacks targeting supermarket refrigeration systems to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, prompting Paris prosecutors to open an investigation into Tehran's suspected cyber offensive units, according to French daily Le Figaro.

Investigation targets IRGC cyber unit

Citing a source close to the investigation, Le Figaro reported Monday that French authorities have linked the attacks to the IRGC's cyber unit. Paris prosecutors subsequently opened a formal probe into the head of the Iranian Shahid Kaveh group, a cyber offensive unit affiliated with the IRGC's Electronic and Cyber Center, alongside two of the group's deputy leaders and other individuals who may be identified as the inquiry progresses. "The Paris prosecutor's office is requesting the issuance of international arrest warrants," the office said in a statement.

Paris condemns 'major assault'

France is set to summon Iran's ambassador to express its "strongest condemnation" of the cyberattacks, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said on social media platform X. "France strongly condemns the unacceptable cyberattacks carried out on its territory by the Islamic Republic of Iran against its interests," Confavreux stated, noting that the attacks caused "considerable" material damage and food losses. He characterized the incident as a "major assault" on France's interests and public security.

"These destructive cyberattacks are unjustifiable and inexcusable, and violate international law. They also run counter to the principles of the United Nations framework for responsible state behavior in cyberspace, to which the Islamic Republic of Iran has subscribed," Confavreux added. He said France would propose that its European partners impose new sanctions against Iranian entities and individuals involved in the cyberattack, "as well as in other malicious cyber activities," while stating that "France reserves the right to take any additional measures, whether public or undisclosed, deemed necessary and proportionate to respond to these cyberattacks."

Wave of attacks hits Europe

The French revelations come amid a broader wave of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure across Europe. Other European countries, including the UK, Germany, Italy, Portugal and the Netherlands, have also recently faced cyberattacks targeting refrigeration facilities, suggesting a coordinated campaign against supply chain infrastructure.