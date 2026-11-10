Ireland decries 'reprehensible' Israeli aid blockages as Gaza floods

Dublin condemns aid restrictions

Ireland's Foreign Minister Helen McEntee on Monday voiced deep concern over weekend flooding in the Gaza Strip and condemned Israel's "reprehensible and unacceptable" blockages of humanitarian supplies, warning that heavy rains have destroyed temporary shelters and cost lives including those of young children. "I am deeply concerned about reports emerging from Gaza following the devastating flooding over the weekend," McEntee wrote on the social media platform X.

She stressed that Palestinians who have endured unimaginable suffering now face further devastation as floodwaters damage shelters across the enclave. Citing United Nations data indicating over 26,000 households affected—with thousands of shelters damaged or destroyed—she stated that lives have been tragically lost. "Ireland stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people at this incredibly difficult time," she said, reiterating that Dublin's commitment to supporting Gaza's population remains "unwavering."

Calls for durable shelter, aid access

McEntee warned that tents and temporary structures cannot serve as long-term solutions at this stage in the crisis, emphasizing that transitional structures offering more durable shelter are urgently needed. "Israel must stop its intentional blockages of aid, food, and life-saving supplies," she said. "Their actions are reprehensible and unacceptable. Aid must reach those who need it without delay."

EU meetings in Dublin and Brussels

The crisis requires a diplomatic and political solution, McEntee noted, pledging to raise the situation with European Union colleagues ahead of the European Political Community meeting in Dublin this week and the Foreign Affairs Council early next week. "Ireland will continue to work with European partners to ensure that the people of Gaza receive the urgent humanitarian assistance they need," she said. Dublin maintains that sustainable access to food and medical supplies remains essential for the survival of civilians in the coastal enclave.