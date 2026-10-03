Flydubai flight FZ1073 was traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers early Wednesday when an altercation broke out in the cockpit, according to the airline. The aircraft plunged more than 17,000 feet two-and-a-half hours into the flight before diverting to Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Both the captain and first officer were taken to hospital with injuries, while all passengers and crew members were reported safe.

'Not going to let others die'

Speaking during a video call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Machchhar said he realized the aircraft was descending rapidly while he lay wounded on the floor and still under attack. "I was of course trying to protect myself but at the same time I knew I was not going to let others die," he said.

"When I fell, I could tell the plane was going down. I told myself to give it one last push to open the door from inside," he added, noting that his 17 years of flying experience helped him understand the aircraft's condition. "I can tell what is happening to the plane even with my eyes closed," he stated.

International commendation

Modi praised Machchhar's "courage, patience and quick decision-making," saying his actions saved many lives. The pilot emphasized that crew members played a crucial role after he managed to open the door. "I was still getting injured. But I managed to open the door and the others came in, and they also played a big role," Machchhar said.

Flydubai confirmed that an "altercation occurred in the flight deck" and that the aircraft landed safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk early Wednesday.