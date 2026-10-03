Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense authority confirmed on Friday that a projectile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck a school in the southern border city of Najran — a frequent target of cross-border attacks — causing material damage to the facility, according to the official Saudi Press Agency. A spokesman for the directorate said emergency teams responded immediately after the "hostile projectile" landed in the area, noting that standard safety procedures were carried out following the impact.

Coalition interception operations

Earlier on Friday, the Saudi-led coalition announced it had intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis toward Khamis Mushait, another southern Saudi city. The coalition has maintained continuous air defense operations across the kingdom's southern border since the conflict escalated in March 2015.

Yemen conflict context

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government since March 2015, after Houthi rebels seized control of the capital Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. Cross-border projectile and drone attacks have become frequent occurrences along the frontier despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the protracted conflict.