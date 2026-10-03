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Israeli minister says West Bank 'belongs to Israel,' threatens PA

Israeli minister says West Bank 'belongs to Israel,' threatens PA

Elif Şanlı
09:00, 03/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 09:10, 03/10/2026, Saturday
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Israeli minister says West Bank 'belongs to Israel,' threatens PA
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said the occupied territory is entirely Israeli land and pledged to dissolve the Palestinian Authority and encourage Palestinian emigration if he becomes defense minister, staking out hardline positions ahead of October's general election.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Thursday claimed the entire occupied West Bank “belongs to Israel” regardless of the administrative divisions established under the Oslo Accords, threatening to dismantle the Palestinian Authority if he assumes the defense portfolio. Speaking to Israel’s Channel 14, Ben-Gvir dismissed the 1995 Oslo II Accord framework that divided the territory into Areas A, B and C. “There is no difference between Areas A, B and C. The entire land is ours. This is our country,” he said, rejecting the arrangement that places Area A under full Palestinian control, Area B under joint control, and Area C — roughly 60% of the territory — under Israeli military administration.

Displacement threats

The far-right minister also outlined plans to encourage Palestinian emigration from both the West Bank and Gaza Strip, claiming without evidence that 60% of Palestinians wish to leave. “I will dedicate time to this, and I will manage the process continuously,” he told the broadcaster, adding that he would hold weekly discussions with relevant officials to advance the policy. Ben-Gvir further advocated loosening military rules of engagement to reduce manpower needs, stating: “It is very simple: The more you allow soldiers to shoot and use force, the less manpower you need.” He argued that current police protocols allow greater leeway than army regulations.

Election context

The remarks come amid campaigning for Israel’s Oct. 27 Knesset election, as polls indicate sliding support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition. Ben-Gvir has recently intensified anti-Palestinian rhetoric while making repeated visits to Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, though he accused Netanyahu of not pursuing displacement policies aggressively enough. Netanyahu has publicly floated Palestinian displacement on several occasions, according to previous reporting.

Titles :itamar ben-gvirben-gvirisraeli national security ministerwest bankpalestinian authorityoslo accordsisrael electionsal-aqsa mosquepalestinian displacementisrael
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