An Arkia Airlines flight departed Dubai late Friday carrying Israeli passengers stranded in the United Arab Emirates, marking the first repatriation effort since Flydubai suspended services between the two countries following an incident involving Flight FZ1073. Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported that the aircraft took off after Israeli security authorities authorized domestic carriers to operate emergency flights from Dubai on Thursday.

During the initial phase of operations, passengers will not be permitted to place luggage in the aircraft hold because a dedicated security screening system is not yet available at the departure point, according to the broadcaster. A source familiar with air traffic operations told KAN that Emirati authorities remain in contact with Israeli officials "in an effort to prevent the incident from developing into a broader crisis that could lead to a prolonged suspension of flights."

Diplomatic friction

El Al announced earlier Friday that it had canceled planned evacuation flights from Dubai when the UAE withdrew landing permissions previously granted to Israeli carriers. Flydubai stressed Friday "the importance of allowing an official investigation to establish the facts surrounding the incident Wednesday," adding that the temporary suspension would remain in place while authorities determine the full circumstances.

Investigation continues

Flight FZ1073 was involved in an undisclosed incident inside the cockpit on Wednesday, with Israeli media describing the event as an attempted hijacking while Emirati officials have yet to confirm specific details. Conflicting accounts have circulated regarding what occurred and the motive behind the disturbance, though an official investigation is currently underway and the Dubai-based carrier has emphasized that "the safety and well-being of passengers, crew and operations remained its top priority."