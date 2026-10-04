Gaza displaced face winter with shelter shortages, aid blockade

Winter appeal in Khan Younis

Displaced families in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis staged protests on Saturday demanding emergency shelter materials, warning that torn tents and aid shortages have left thousands exposed to winter rains and freezing temperatures amid Israel’s ongoing blockade. Dozens gathered in the Fash Farsh area carrying signs that highlighted their deteriorating conditions.

“Our tents are torn and our stomachs are empty. Do not leave us to the unknown,” read one banner, as residents urged international organizations to deliver tarpaulins, food and medical supplies before weather conditions worsen.

Fears of harsh weather

Iyad Zomor, one of the displaced, told Anadolu that families fear a repeat of previous winters when heavy rains flooded camps and damaged shelters, noting that previous cold spells had caused deaths among children and building collapses. “We are heading into winter and we need tarpaulins, tents, food and health supplies so we can withstand the heavy rain and winds,” he said.

Camp conditions and casualty toll

Iyad Al-Shaer added that many tents currently offer little protection from the elements, calling on humanitarian groups to provide materials before the situation becomes critical. Ahmed Hassan Al-Najjar, who oversees the Fash Farsh displacement site, said 35 camps in the area currently house 6,000 families — approximately 40,000 people — with severe shortages of shelter materials, food parcels and medical supplies.

Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 in Gaza since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures, while 90 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been destroyed.