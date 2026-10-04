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Israeli occupiers injure 16 Palestinians, burn 55 olive trees in West Bank

Israeli occupiers injure 16 Palestinians, burn 55 olive trees in West Bank

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10:10, 04/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 12:14, 04/10/2026, Sunday
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Israeli occupiers injure 16 Palestinians, burn 55 olive trees in West Bank
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Palestinian medical officials and local monitors said at least 16 harvesters including a woman suffered injuries in coordinated assaults across northern farming villages on Saturday, as extremist occupiers targeted the seasonal olive collection with beatings, pepper spray and arson that destroyed 55 mature trees.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported on Saturday that sixteen harvesters sustained injuries during coordinated assaults by Israeli occupiers across the occupied West Bank, with medics documenting beatings and pepper-spray attacks against farming families in villages from Nablus to Jerusalem. Medics responded to calls in at least six locations.

Attacks across northern villages

Medical crews treated five Palestinians beaten in Sebastia and three more in Asira al-Qibliya, while two others suffered pepper-spray exposure in nearby Beit Imrin, the relief organization said. A farmer sustained bruises in Arrabuna, east of Jenin, the Red Crescent added. In Rantis, northwest of Ramallah, a family of five — including a woman who was reportedly run over — were attacked with sticks and chemical spray, Wafa reported.

Arson and seasonal violence

Occupiers torched approximately 55 olive trees in Abu Dis, southeast of Jerusalem, as a family worked the land, Wafa said, while assailants blocked harvesters near Qalqilya. The olive harvest typically begins in early October and continues through late November, marking one of the most critical agricultural seasons for Palestinian communities.

According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, occupiers cut down or damaged more than 45,000 trees in the West Bank during the first half of 2026. The commission documented 647 attacks across the territory in September alone, leaving three Palestinians dead. Official figures indicate approximately 750,000 Israeli occupiers reside in 194 illegal settlements across the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

Titles :palestinian red crescentwest bankolive harvestnablusramallahisraeli settlementseast jerusalemsettler violence
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