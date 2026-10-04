Hundreds protest across Israel against Netanyahu judicial overhaul

Hundreds of Israelis demonstrated across northern and central Israel on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and its controversial judicial overhaul agenda, with protests reported in Haifa, Nahariya and the Western Galilee region.

Protests spread to coastal areas

Demonstrators also gathered on bridges in the coastal areas of Maagan Michael and Neurim in central Israel, according to Israeli media reports. Protesters chanted slogans against Netanyahu and his government while holding signs criticizing the premier for failing to prevent the October 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian groups.

Judicial overhaul sparks division

Netanyahu's government has pursued sweeping changes to the judiciary since early 2023, arguing the reforms would restore balance between government branches and curb excessive judicial interference in executive and legislative decisions. Opposition parties contend the measures would undermine judicial independence and limit oversight of the government.

Knesset amends selection committee

In March 2025, the Knesset passed an amendment altering the composition of the judicial selection committee and the process for appointing judges. The change is scheduled to take effect when the next Knesset begins its term.