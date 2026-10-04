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Yemeni army says 700 Houthis killed in 257 operations nationwide

Yemeni army says 700 Houthis killed in 257 operations nationwide

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10:17, 04/10/2026, Sunday
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Yemeni army says 700 Houthis killed in 257 operations nationwide
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Yemeni military officials announced that at least 700 Houthi fighters were killed in 257 operations conducted across multiple fronts including Taiz, Sanaa and Marib, as government forces intensified airstrikes and artillery bombardments against the Iran-backed group in areas previously covered by the collapsed 2022 truce.

Yemeni army spokesman Col. Majed al-Nuzaili said on Saturday that government forces killed at least 700 Houthi fighters in 257 operations across several fronts, targeting command centers and weapons depots in Taiz, Sanaa and other areas.

Operations target key fronts

The operations covered Sanaa, Midi, Baqim and fronts in Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Bayda and Lahj, with the main operational effort concentrated on Taiz fronts, al-Nuzaili stated. Government forces employed warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles and rocket launchers to strike command and control centers, troop concentrations, weapons and ammunition depots, and military supply routes.

Strategic losses for Houthi group

According to preliminary battlefield estimates, the operations "neutralized at least 700" Houthi fighters and destroyed strategic and high-value military targets, along with 170 combat vehicles and assets, the spokesman said. The losses directly affected the group's combat capabilities and limited its ability to continue attacks against civilians in their homes and villages, he added.

Context of protracted conflict

The Houthis did not immediately comment on the army's claims. Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the group seized Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year in support of the internationally recognized government — a 2022 truce collapsed in July and fighting has since intensified.

Titles :yemensanaataizhouthi rebelsmajed al-nuzailiyemeni armysaudi-led coalitionmiddle east
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