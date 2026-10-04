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Yemeni forces seize Samea fortress in Taiz after Houthi clashes

Yemeni forces seize Samea fortress in Taiz after Houthi clashes

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10:09, 04/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:38, 04/10/2026, Sunday
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Yemeni forces seize Samea fortress in Taiz after Houthi clashes
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Yemeni government forces captured the strategic Samea fortress in southwestern Taiz province on Saturday following fierce clashes with Houthi fighters, securing a key position that blocks rebel attempts to outflank loyalist positions and controls access routes to the besieged city, military sources said.

Yemeni government forces captured the strategic Samea fortress in southwestern Taiz province on Saturday following fierce clashes with Houthi fighters, securing a vital position that controls access routes to the besieged city and blocks rebel attempts to outflank loyalist positions, according to a military source.

Strategic Gains

The source told the state-run Saba news agency that dozens of Houthi fighters were killed and injured during the engagement, while others fled the strategic mountain stronghold. Control of the fortress represents a significant advance toward securing all routes leading to Taiz and preventing Houthi forces from consolidating their defensive lines around the city.

Airstrikes and Drone Interceptions

Military spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said 71 airstrikes had targeted Houthi concentrations, combat buildups and reinforcements across several areas in the province on Saturday. The Yemeni army's media center reported that air defenses shot down four Houthi drones on the Al-Shahla front in eastern Al-Jawf province in northern Yemen.

Escalation Following Truce

The fighting marks the latest episode in a military escalation that began in July following years of relative calm under the UN-brokered truce established in April 2022. There was no immediate comment from Houthi officials regarding the capture of Samea fortress or the downing of the unmanned aircraft.

Titles :yemenhouthistaizsamea fortressmajed al-nuzailiun truceal-jawfyemen war
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