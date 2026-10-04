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Sudan army claims 'knockout blow' against RSF in Blue Nile

Sudan army claims 'knockout blow' against RSF in Blue Nile

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10:11, 04/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 12:32, 04/10/2026, Sunday
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Sudan army claims 'knockout blow' against RSF in Blue Nile
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Sudan's army said Saturday it had dealt a 'knockout blow' to the Rapid Support Forces and allied fighters in Blue Nile state, claiming heavy losses in personnel and equipment as clashes intensified in the southeastern region where drone attacks have killed over a thousand civilians this year.

Army operation in Blue Nile

Sudan's army said Saturday its forces had dealt a "knockout blow" to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) fighters in Blue Nile state, striking the groups in the areas of Minza and Bashkarkad. The army's Fourth Infantry Division said in a statement that the operation inflicted "heavy losses in lives and equipment," disrupting enemy movements and thwarting attempts to advance toward army positions.

Troops destroyed several vehicles and forced attacking fighters to retreat under fire, it added, without providing specific casualty figures. The RSF offered no immediate comment on the army's account.

Drone strikes on civilian sites

Earlier Saturday, Sudanese authorities reported that RSF drones had targeted the Blue Nile governor's residence and several civilian locations in Damazin, the state capital. The attacks came as Blue Nile witnessed a military escalation in recent days, with the paramilitary group and its SPLM-N allies launching offensives on several areas in the southeastern state.

Civilian toll and displacement

The UN said on Aug. 24 that drone attacks had killed 1,100 civilians in Sudan between January and June this year. Sudan has been engulfed in war between the army and the RSF since April 2023, when disagreements over integrating the paramilitary into the military triggered a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and displaced about 13 million people, according to UN estimates.

Titles :sudanrapid support forcesrsfsplm-nblue nile statedamazinsudan civil wardrone attackscivilian casualtiesunited nations
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