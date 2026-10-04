Brazil votes in polarized race between Lula and Bolsonaro

Polarized contest

Incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro face off Sunday in Brazil's most polarized presidential contest in years, with the left-wing Workers' Party leader holding a narrow lead over the conservative candidate heading into first-round voting. "What is fundamentally at stake is the consolidation of Brazilian democracy," Lucas de Souza Martins, a professor of US politics and global affairs at Temple University, told Anadolu. "Especially in the wake of the 2023 coup attempt."

Brazilians will choose among 12 candidates at polls opening at 8 a.m. local time, with nearly 159 million eligible voters also selecting state governors and federal lawmakers. Under Brazilian election law, if no candidate secures more than 50% of valid votes, the top two will advance to a runoff on Oct. 25. The election carries significant regional implications for Latin America's largest economy, an agricultural powerhouse with major reserves of critical minerals and offshore oil.

Security concerns

Lula, 80, seeks a fourth non-consecutive term on a platform of social welfare and environmental protection, while the 45-year-old Bolsonaro runs on tougher security policies and market-oriented economics. Both men face active investigations — Bolsonaro over alleged corruption linked to a biographical film and Lula's son over influence peddling allegations they dismiss as politically motivated, according to Anadolu Agency.

"If you talk to anyone in a big city in Brazil, they know someone who got a cell phone stolen," De Souza Martins said. "That's why Lula is now talking about re-establishing a dedicated ministry for public safety," he added, noting that Flavio Bolsonaro has emphasized a tougher approach including potential US terrorist designations for drug cartels.

Voter fatigue

"People are frustrated because both sides on the ballot have had their opportunity to govern, and the country still isn't delivering what voters expected," De Souza Martins said. "There is a sense of disengagement, and people feel their vote won't make a difference because the system always prevails."

Recent surveys indicate Lula leads first-round intentions with 39% against Bolsonaro's 34%, though they remain tied at 42% in a hypothetical runoff scenario, according to polling data. "When Jair Bolsonaro announced his son would run, Flavio automatically inherited a baseline of 20% of the electorate," De Souza Martins noted, while University of Campinas professor Rachel Meneguello added that "Bolsonarismo as an identity continues to consolidate its ground" despite the fragmented right.

Geopolitical stakes

The election carries significant geopolitical implications as Brazil navigates relationships with Washington and Beijing, with China currently serving as the country's largest trade partner. "Bolsonarism strongly emphasizes ideological alignment with the United States and Israel," Meneguello said, pointing to efforts by Brazilian conservatives to strengthen Atlantic ties.

"China is currently Brazil's greatest trade partner, and that's hard to change given the business interests involved," De Souza Martins said. "However, in terms of ideology and strategic critical minerals, a Flavio victory would decisively place Brazil alongside right-leaning administrations in the Western Hemisphere." Meneguello emphasized that "at stake in this election is the very preservation of democracy." Polls close at 5 p.m. Brasilia time Sunday, with results expected to determine whether the contest extends to an Oct. 25 runoff as several Latin American neighbors have recently shifted politically to the right.