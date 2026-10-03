Home
World
Middle East
UAE says Flydubai co-pilot attempted 'terrorist act'

UAE says Flydubai co-pilot attempted 'terrorist act'

Elif Şanlı
14:18, 03/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 14:22, 03/10/2026, Saturday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
UAE says Flydubai co-pilot attempted 'terrorist act'
File photo

UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said the co-pilot of a Flydubai flight attempted a "terrorist act" by attacking the captain with a crash axe in a bid to seize control of the aircraft, adding that investigators are working to uncover the motives behind the Wednesday incident.

UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi announced that a co-pilot attempted a "terrorist act" aboard a Flydubai flight by attacking the captain with a crash axe, saying the ongoing probe will examine the motives and connections behind the Wednesday incident.

Investigation findings

The co-pilot tried to use the crash axe — an emergency tool stored in the cockpit — to assault the captain and seize control of the aircraft, al-Shamsi said in a statement carried by the state-run WAM news agency. The investigation will "uncover all the circumstances of the incident, its motives, and related connections," he said.

Emergency landing

Flydubai flight FZ1073 was carrying 174 passengers from Dubai to Tel Aviv when crew members intervened to secure the flight deck. The aircraft diverted to Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely following the mid-air incident.

Airline response

Flydubai said earlier that "an altercation occurred in the flight deck" and that crew members secured the aircraft before it diverted safely to Saudi Arabia. Final findings will be announced once the necessary procedures are completed, al-Shamsi added.

Titles :hamad saif al-shamsiflydubaiunited arab emiratesdubaitel avivsaudi arabiaaviation security
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026