Home
World
Europe
Harry and Meghan 'surprised' by king's letter on royal status

Harry and Meghan 'surprised' by king's letter on royal status

Elif Şanlı
01:47, 09/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 01:50, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Harry and Meghan 'surprised' by king's letter on royal status
File photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised not to have been warned in advance about a letter from King Charles clarifying they remain non-working royals barred from using HRH titles, their spokesperson said, with palace sources adding that the couple was notified before Monday's announcement to government departments and military officials across the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised to receive a formal letter sent Monday from King Charles clarifying their status as non-working members of the Royal Family who remain barred from using "His and Her Royal Highness" titles, according to reports on Tuesday.

Palace letter restates Sandringham terms

The correspondence, dispatched Monday afternoon by the lord chamberlain on behalf of the monarch, was sent to the couple's team alongside government departments, military officials, and lord lieutenants — the monarch's local representatives — as well as staff involved in organizing royal visits and engagements. The document explicitly restated the terms of the 2020 Sandringham Agreement, ruling out any "half-in and half-out" arrangement that would permit commercial interests alongside official duties.

"It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of the Sovereign, and are no longer working members of the Royal Family," the letter stated. It added: "The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity."

Conflicting accounts on timing

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess told the BBC the couple "were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance," while royal sources said the couple was notified before the announcement was made public, according to the report.

The communication comes after the Sussexes returned to the UK on August 26 with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, six years after stepping away from senior royal roles and relocating to California. The visit marked their first joint appearance in Britain since the couple established their new life in the United States under the terms agreed at Sandringham.

Titles :prince harrymeghan markleking charlesduke and duchess of sussexroyal familysandringham agreementbritish monarchyhrh titleslord chamberlain
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026