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Israeli minister warns Egypt will lose Sinai if it attacks

Israeli minister warns Egypt will lose Sinai if it attacks

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11:22, 06/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 14:27, 06/10/2026, Tuesday
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Israeli minister warns Egypt will lose Sinai if it attacks
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Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich warned on Monday that Egypt would lose the Sinai Peninsula if it attacked Israel, saying that the threat of territorial forfeiture serves as the only effective deterrent against potential aggression as Cairo prepares to commemorate the 1973 October War.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday threatened that Egypt would lose the Sinai Peninsula if it attacked Israel, saying the prospect of territorial forfeiture serves as the only effective deterrent against potential aggression.

Remarks on Eve of 1973 Commemoration

The provocative comments came as Egypt prepares to commemorate the October 1973 war, which eventually paved the way for Israel's withdrawal from the Sinai Peninsula after years of occupation. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stated on Monday that his country's armed forces remain prepared to defend Egypt, its resources and national security "at all times and under any circumstances."

'No Sinai' Threat

Smotrich made the remarks during a video interview from his residence, framing the potential loss of territory as the primary deterrent against Egyptian military action. "What would make Egypt not attack us? The understanding that if they attack us, there will be no Sinai at least," he said, adding that such a scenario "will not happen again."

Decades of Formal Relations

Egypt and Israel signed a peace treaty in Washington in March 1979 following the 1978 Camp David Accords, ending the state of war between the neighboring countries. The agreement provided for Israel's complete withdrawal from the Sinai Peninsula and has remained the foundation of bilateral relations for over four decades.

Titles :bezalel smotrichabdel fattah al-sisisinai peninsulaegyptisrael1973 october warcamp david accordsegypt-israel relations
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