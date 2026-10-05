The Mecca Defense Alliance's Strategic Political and Defense Committee convened Monday in Riyadh for emergency talks, agreeing to immediately activate collective defense commitments and deploy military capabilities to Saudi Arabia, according to a joint statement.

Emergency Meeting

The Strategic Political and Defense Committee met in the Saudi capital to address security developments threatening the Kingdom and operationalize the August 7 defense pact. "The Committee decided to move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defense commitments," the three countries said, adding that forces would deploy under approved arrangements and national legislation to enhance military integration.

Military Deployment

The ministers agreed "to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the Kingdom," according to the statement. Specific troop numbers and timelines were not disclosed, though the deployment aims to enhance readiness and collective capacity to confront threats.

Holy Sites and Leadership

The three countries condemned "in the strongest terms the attempted targeting" of Mecca and Medina alongside continuing strikes on other Saudi cities and civilian infrastructure. During the talks, the committee appointed retired Pakistani Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood as the alliance's inaugural secretary-general for a three-year term, establishing the first permanent leadership post within the nascent defense framework.