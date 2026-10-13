Oman’s Maritime Security Centre announced Monday evening that an injured crew member had been medically evacuated from the merchant vessel JOHN K after a fire broke out in the vessel’s engine room approximately 44 nautical miles off the South Al Batinah governorate.

Royal Air Force conducts medical evacuation

An Omani Royal Air Force helicopter carried out the evacuation in coordination with the maritime center, airlifting the injured seafarer for medical treatment, according to a statement posted on X. The center did not specify the cause of the fire or the severity of the crew member’s injuries.

Separate projectile strike reported in Hormuz

In a separate development, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a “time-late” report from a verified source indicating that a container vessel was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting inbound through the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, Oct. 11. The exact time of the incident remained unconfirmed, and authorities have launched an investigation into the attack.

UKMTO advised vessels to transit with caution and report suspicious activity, though the warning did not identify the struck vessel or provide details regarding casualties or damage. The two maritime notices did not establish whether the fire aboard the JOHN K and the projectile strike were related.