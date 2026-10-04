Serbian Church warns of Christian persecution in Palestine

Serbian Patriarch Porfirije expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people on Saturday and warned that Christians in the occupied territories face mounting persecution and discrimination, stressing that any attempt to marginalize the ancient community threatens the region's social fabric. In a letter addressed to Ramzi Khouri, a senior Palestinian official responsible for church affairs, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church highlighted deteriorating conditions facing Christians and other civilians across Palestine.

Letter of solidarity

Writing to the head of the Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs, Porfirije conveyed deep concern over what he described as the "suffering, persecution and discrimination" confronting Christians in the region. The patriarch emphasized that such treatment of civilians, regardless of their religious background, stands in direct contradiction to human dignity and fundamental principles of justice. He noted that Christians have sustained an unbroken presence in the Holy Land for more than 2,000 years and remain an essential component of the area's historical identity.

Threats to ancient presence

The church warned that efforts to exclude or sideline any religious or ethnic group risk irreparable damage to the region's social and religious cohesion, calling for strict adherence to international law and the protection of religious rights. The statement comes amid heightened tensions in the Gaza Strip, where five Palestinians were killed early Saturday, including four women, two of whom were Christians. The Higher Presidential Committee has repeatedly documented attacks on Christian communities and institutions across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, citing restrictions on worship, education, and access to holy sites.

International advocacy

Porfirije said the Serbian Orthodox Church would continue raising the protection of Christian communities and peace efforts in the Middle East during forthcoming meetings with political leaders and international institutions. Khouri serves as a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's Executive Committee and has coordinated closely with church leaders to address violations against Palestinian Christians. The committee maintains that systematic restrictions and violence targeting religious minorities undermine the pluralistic heritage that has defined the region for centuries.