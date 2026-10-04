Home
World
Middle East
Zach Bryan wears 'Free Palestine' shirt at Massachusetts concert

Zach Bryan wears 'Free Palestine' shirt at Massachusetts concert

Yenişafak English AA
13:33, 04/10/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Zach Bryan wears 'Free Palestine' shirt at Massachusetts concert
File photo

Grammy-winning country artist Zach Bryan took the stage wearing a 'Free Palestine' T-shirt during his Friday concert at Gillette Stadium near Boston, drawing attention to Palestinian solidarity weeks after rapper Macklemore faced removal from Ed Sheeran's tour for similar onstage advocacy.

Concert appearance in Boston

Grammy-winning country music star Zach Bryan appeared at Gillette Stadium near Boston on Friday wearing a black T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Free Palestine," according to footage and images shared from the venue by concert attendees. The singer-songwriter performed his set with the visible political statement, while several members of his backing band also appeared on stage wearing clothing displaying messages and symbols in support of Palestine.

The Massachusetts concert marked the latest instance of a high-profile American musician publicly expressing solidarity with Palestine during a major performance. The appearance came as the music industry continues to grapple with the political fallout surrounding artists who voice support for Palestinian causes amid the ongoing conflict.

Industry context and recent controversies

Bryan's display of support arrived weeks after rapper Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran's United States tour following controversial onstage remarks advocating for Palestine. Several supporting acts subsequently withdrew from Sheeran's tour in the wake of Macklemore's removal, highlighting the deepening divisions within the entertainment industry over the issue.

The country music star's decision to wear the shirt follows a pattern of increasing political visibility among American performers regarding the Middle East conflict. While some artists have faced professional consequences for their advocacy, others have continued to use their platforms to draw attention to Palestinian rights.

Artist background

Bryan, 30, has established himself as a prominent figure in contemporary country music, earning Grammy recognition for his songwriting and performances. He is best known for hits including "Something in the Orange" and "I Remember Everything," which have garnered significant commercial success and critical acclaim.

The Oklahoma-born artist's Friday performance at the Boston-area stadium took place before a large audience, with images of his attire quickly circulating on social media platforms. Bryan has not yet issued a formal statement regarding the shirt or the political message it conveyed during the concert.

Titles :zach bryanfree palestinegillette stadiummacklemoreed sheerancountry musicpalestine solidaritymassachusettsmusic industry
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026