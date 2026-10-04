Somali president rules out Israeli presence 'under any circumstances'

'Under any circumstances'

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told Al Jazeera that Mogadishu will not accept an Israeli military presence "under any circumstances." He accused Tel Aviv of seeking to exploit Somaliland to project power toward Gulf states and Iran, according to excerpts released ahead of Sunday's broadcast.

Mohamud stated that Israel intends to establish a naval base in Berbera and utilize the city's airport, moves he said represent an attempt to draw Somalia into Middle East crises. He added that Mogadishu would overcome challenges posed by Israeli efforts.

Somaliland's status

Israel recognized Somaliland last year, becoming one of the few entities to acknowledge independence. The self-declared state broke away in 1991, though no UN member had previously extended recognition, and Somalia considers the territory an integral part of its land.

Mohamud noted that Somaliland residents oppose Israeli presence. The statements underline Mogadishu's opposition to foreign military bases in Somaliland, which lies along strategic maritime trade routes connecting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.