Yemeni army says 260 Houthis killed in 97 southern operations

The Yemeni military reported heavy casualties among Houthi fighters on Sunday, stating that 97 operations targeting enemy reinforcements across the Taiz and Lahj provinces left 260 militants dead.

Coordinated strikes

Military spokesman Col. Majed al-Nuzaili said the operations — which involved warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles and sniper teams — targeted Houthi military reinforcements moving toward southern positions. He added that 44 military vehicles, transport assets and supply convoys were destroyed or damaged during the coordinated strikes.

Recent escalations

The announcement came hours after the army reported that at least 700 Houthi fighters were killed in 257 operations on several fronts across the country. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis regarding either set of casualty claims, which could not be independently verified.

Protracted conflict

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized the national capital Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. A 2022 truce collapsed in July, and fighting has since escalated across the impoverished Arab nation.