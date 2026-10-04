White House forms task force to assess AI risks: WSJ

White House launches AI task force

The White House has established a task force to evaluate risks and opportunities in artificial intelligence, appointing Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to deliver recommendations within 120 days on federal oversight of the rapidly advancing technology, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. The "Super Intelligence Force" will examine existing statutes and potential congressional steps while collaborating with industry leaders to identify vulnerabilities, aiming to develop response strategies for advanced AI threats without imposing regulatory burdens that hinder competition.

Trump secures 'morally binding' safety pledge

The formation follows a Tuesday meeting between President Donald Trump and technology executives including OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Trump said the heads of major US tech companies signed a "morally binding" agreement to implement internal safety monitoring and independent external reviews of their AI systems.

Incident reporting review

The panel will additionally review current protocols for reporting breaches, hacks and model jailbreaks to federal authorities, recommending improvements under existing legal frameworks. Clayton's office noted that the task force aims to develop response strategies for advanced AI threats while maintaining American technological leadership through voluntary standards rather than mandatory federal restrictions.