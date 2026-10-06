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UN chief warns Gaza ceasefire has failed to deliver security

UN chief warns Gaza ceasefire has failed to deliver security

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11:17, 06/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 11:27, 06/10/2026, Tuesday
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UN chief warns Gaza ceasefire has failed to deliver security
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UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that the Gaza ceasefire has failed to provide stability or adequate humanitarian relief three years after the escalation began, urging all parties to fully implement obligations under the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.


UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that the Gaza ceasefire has failed to provide stability or adequate humanitarian relief, noting that three years after the escalation began the agreement has yet to deliver security or a credible path to recovery. "Last year's ceasefire brought some relief. But it has yet to deliver security, adequate humanitarian assistance or a credible path to recovery and peace," Guterres said in a statement.

The UN chief called on all sides to advance to subsequent stages of the truce based on the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, saying: "It is time for the ceasefire to become permanent. It is time to allow humanitarian assistance at scale. And it is time to respect international law."

Conflict origins and toll

Addressing the origins of the conflict, Guterres condemned the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, noting that Palestinian armed groups killed more than 1,200 people in Israel and abducted 251 hostages. He added that the ensuing military operations had caused "untold suffering" for Palestinians in Gaza through widespread deaths, displacement and catastrophic destruction.

Since October 2023, Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, according to Palestinian figures, while destroying about 90% of the enclave's infrastructure. The Israeli army has killed 1,454 Palestinians and injured 5,090 others since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Titles :antonio guterresununited nationsgazagaza stripisraelgaza ceasefiregaza health ministrypalestine
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