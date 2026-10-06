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CIA warns Israel risks civil war, state collapse: Report

CIA warns Israel risks civil war, state collapse: Report

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11:21, 06/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 11:38, 06/10/2026, Tuesday
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CIA warns Israel risks civil war, state collapse: Report
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A classified CIA assessment warns that deepening political, economic and social fractures could put Israel at risk of civil war or state collapse, citing mounting military pressures, ultra-Orthodox draft exemptions and the prime minister's struggle to retain power ahead of the Oct. 27 election.


The Central Intelligence Agency's Red Cell unit warned in an August assessment that Israel faces mounting risks of civil war or state collapse from deepening political, economic and military fractures, according to a classified report published Monday. The document, titled “Fracture From Within,” was prepared by the unit tasked with challenging prevailing intelligence assumptions, Drop Site News reported, citing two US sources familiar with its contents.

Mounting Internal Divisions

The assessment points to a volatile mix of pressures ahead of Israel's Oct. 27 election, including economic strain, rising military spending, anger over exemptions from compulsory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews and escalating violence by Israeli occupiers in the occupied West Bank. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fight to remain in power compounds these tensions, creating further political and constitutional strain within the Israeli system.

Years of war in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran have deepened existing divisions, the report noted, as soldiers return from prolonged combat suffering serious psychological trauma. The military draft dispute has emerged as one of Israel's sharpest internal fault lines, with resentment growing over exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men following repeated reserve mobilizations.

International Isolation

The assessment also highlights Israel's growing international isolation — including eroding support in the US — as another factor that could deepen internal instability. The CIA did not respond to Drop Site News' request for comment on the classified document, which was completed weeks before Israeli voters head to the polls on Oct. 27 amid continued military operations across multiple fronts.

Titles :benjamin netanyahuciacentral intelligence agencyisraelgazalebanoniranwest bankultra-orthodox draft exemptionsisraeli elections
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