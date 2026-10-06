



Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said Tuesday that three people sustained minor injuries when attacks struck King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan and Najran International Airport a day earlier, causing material damage to facilities at both locations. Emergency teams responded immediately in accordance with approved procedures, the authority said, adding that the injured were taken to hospital for treatment while officials began assessing the damage to ensure the safety of passengers and employees.

Houthi Claims

Yemen’s Houthis said Monday they had carried out a series of missile and drone attacks across Saudi Arabia, including against what they described as sensitive sites in Jazan and Najran. The group also claimed attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Abha Airport, an Aramco refinery in Rabigh and additional military sites.

Context of Escalation

Saudi Arabia on Monday condemned the strikes targeting civilian and economic facilities, accusing the group of pursuing military escalation. The attacks came amid a sharp escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with the Saudi-led coalition reporting interceptions of ballistic missiles and drones targeting the kingdom in recent days.

The kingdom has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis since March 2015. The group has controlled the capital Sanaa and several other areas since September 2014.