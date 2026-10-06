



The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Monday urged American citizens to remain "vigilant" regarding the current security situation, warning of potential drone and missile attacks amid heightened regional tensions. In a notice posted on the diplomatic mission’s website, the embassy and consulates encouraged US nationals to follow guidance issued by Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense, according to the security alert.

The mission confirmed there had been no change to its security and operational posture. "Regular and emergency consular services are available for U.S. citizens," the embassy noted, advising Americans to monitor local media for updates on the evolving threat environment.

Yemen Conflict

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington intends to uphold its bilateral security commitments with Saudi Arabia as military confrontations involving Houthi forces in Yemen continue. Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.

A truce brokered in 2022 collapsed in July, and fighting has since escalated across the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest nation. The Houthis have repeatedly launched drone and missile attacks against Saudi infrastructure throughout the decade-long war, targeting oil facilities and civilian airports in previous phases of the conflict.