



Ahmet Olmustur addressed the International Air Transport Association World Safety and Operations Conference 2026 on Tuesday, emphasizing that safety underpins every strategic and tactical decision at Türkiye's flag carrier. He noted that the carrier deploys advanced safety management tools and predictive risk analytics to cultivate transparency and continuous improvement across all operational levels, from cockpit crews to ground handling teams.

The general manager highlighted that a robust maintenance framework supports every flight, with Turkish technical teams adhering to strict international standards through what he described as Turkish technical expertise. He stated that predictive data insights identify technical requirements before they affect operations, ensuring that the fleet remains airworthy and reliable across a global network spanning six continents.

Crisis resilience

Olmustur pointed out that recent global disruptions have underscored the critical importance of resilience during challenging periods, noting that effective crisis management demands rapid response capabilities, clear communication protocols and strong coordination between departments and partner organizations. He stressed that the airline's comprehensive risk management framework maintains network flexibility against geopolitical shifts, environmental hazards and operational disruptions, allowing the carrier to adapt swiftly to changing conditions.

The Turkish Airlines chief stressed that none of these safety achievements occur in isolation, stating that the industry’s true strength emerges through sustained collaboration between carriers, regulators and international bodies. He reminded delegates that the standards refined and lessons shared at such gatherings directly shape the future of global air transport safety.

Future standards

Olmustur encouraged attendees to challenge conventional thinking and share innovative ideas openly throughout the three-day Istanbul summit. He noted that participants would spend the coming days debating the operational standards that will define aviation's next decade, urging peers to build stronger partnerships through candid dialogue and mutual technical assistance. The conference brings together safety experts from major global carriers to address emerging challenges in commercial aviation.