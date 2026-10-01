Türkiye Innovation Week (TIW26) will convene global technology experts in Istanbul on Oct. 15-17 to examine sweeping artificial intelligence transformations across business models and corporate structures. The summit, organized by the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), will focus on workforce evolution and digital governance amid rapid technological disruption.

AI and workforce evolution

Former Harvard Business School professor Prithwiraj Choudhury will address the evolving relationship between human workers and autonomous AI agents in workplace settings. AI strategist Daron Yondem, who previously led organizational transformation initiatives at Microsoft, will explore how artificial intelligence is shifting from content generation toward direct task execution and operational decision-making.

Creative sectors and digital nomadism

Global workforce expert Andreas Wil Gerdes will examine structural changes in employment, including the expansion of remote work and the growing digital nomad lifestyle. Former Warner Bros. executive Jason Bevan will discuss AI's impact on creative industries, drawing from his experience marketing major franchises — including Harry Potter, Joker and The Dark Knight — across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Global talent and governance

The summit will also feature Hacking HR founder Enrique Rubio, AI Institute founder Maryrose Lyons, Galaxy for Technology CEO Reema Diab, AQai chief Ross Thornley, RoRemote founder Rowena Hennigan and Remote Work Europe founder Maya Middlemiss. These experts will address global talent mobility, remote work infrastructure and AI governance frameworks shaping the future of international business, according to TIM.