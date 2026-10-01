Home
Economy
Business
Türkiye Innovation Week gathers global leaders for Istanbul AI summit

Türkiye Innovation Week gathers global leaders for Istanbul AI summit

Elif Şanlı
12:30, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 12:32, 01/10/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye Innovation Week gathers global leaders for Istanbul AI summit
File photo

The Turkish Exporters Assembly announced that Türkiye Innovation Week will convene global technology leaders in Istanbul on Oct. 15-17 to examine sweeping artificial intelligence transformations across business models, workforce dynamics and corporate governance frameworks shaping the future of international commerce.

Türkiye Innovation Week (TIW26) will convene global technology experts in Istanbul on Oct. 15-17 to examine sweeping artificial intelligence transformations across business models and corporate structures. The summit, organized by the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), will focus on workforce evolution and digital governance amid rapid technological disruption.

AI and workforce evolution

Former Harvard Business School professor Prithwiraj Choudhury will address the evolving relationship between human workers and autonomous AI agents in workplace settings. AI strategist Daron Yondem, who previously led organizational transformation initiatives at Microsoft, will explore how artificial intelligence is shifting from content generation toward direct task execution and operational decision-making.

Creative sectors and digital nomadism

Global workforce expert Andreas Wil Gerdes will examine structural changes in employment, including the expansion of remote work and the growing digital nomad lifestyle. Former Warner Bros. executive Jason Bevan will discuss AI's impact on creative industries, drawing from his experience marketing major franchises — including Harry Potter, Joker and The Dark Knight — across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Global talent and governance

The summit will also feature Hacking HR founder Enrique Rubio, AI Institute founder Maryrose Lyons, Galaxy for Technology CEO Reema Diab, AQai chief Ross Thornley, RoRemote founder Rowena Hennigan and Remote Work Europe founder Maya Middlemiss. These experts will address global talent mobility, remote work infrastructure and AI governance frameworks shaping the future of international business, according to TIM.

Titles :türkiye innovation weektiw26turkish exporters assemblytimistanbulartificial intelligenceprithwiraj choudhurydaron yondemjason bevanai transformation
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026