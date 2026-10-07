Dubai-based investors are scaling up capital commitments to Türkiye's logistics and rail infrastructure as economic ties with the United Arab Emirates deepen following the 2023 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, according to officials familiar with the discussions. The strategic positioning of Türkiye between Europe and the Middle East has drawn particular interest from Emirati firms seeking to diversify trade routes through the Middle Corridor.

Deepening economic ties

Turkish companies continue to expand their presence in Gulf markets while Emirati capital flows into construction, real estate, food and healthcare sectors across Türkiye. The bilateral trade volume and cross-border investments have gained momentum since the Comprehensive Economic Partnership deal came into force last year, establishing a framework for mutual economic cooperation. Strengthening road and rail connections alongside port development remains central to these diversification efforts.

Strategic transport corridors

Mert Danisger, chief representative of the Dubai International Chamber's Türkiye Office, told Anadolu that recent regional developments have elevated the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor and the urgent need for alternative transport routes. "New railway projects connecting the Gulf to Türkiye will create a new logistics route, and once these infrastructure projects are implemented, we will ensure that goods are distributed from the Gulf to Europe via Türkiye more quickly and safely, while access to the Gulf region for European goods will become easier," he said. Danisger noted that such infrastructure would establish faster distribution channels while ensuring safer access for European goods entering Gulf markets.

Chamber cooperation initiatives

Turkish firms maintain strong participation at international trade fairs hosted in Dubai, with the Dubai Chambers working to facilitate market entry and cross-border investments. Danisger stated that the UAE represents a key economic partner for Ankara, with mutual trade and investments supporting cooperation across multiple sectors. The Türkiye Office continues to assist Turkish companies in penetrating the Gulf market while helping Emirati investors navigate opportunities in Turkish logistics and transport infrastructure.