Aselsan showcases electronic warfare payloads on Bayraktar TB2

Aselsan demonstrated its new electronic warfare and radar payloads integrated into Baykar's Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles during a live exercise in central Türkiye, with international delegations observing as the systems detected live radar targets and executed autonomous electronic strikes.

Autonomous electronic strike demonstrated

Two TB2 drones carried Aselsan's Antidot 2ES 100 electronic support pod and Antidot 2EA 200 electronic warfare pod during the first phase of the exercise. The Antidot systems detected a live target radar system midflight, pinpointing its exact location before executing an autonomous electronic strike that allowed the drone to approach the target stealthily.

Multi-sensor interoperability

The second phase showcased interoperability between payloads, with the Antidot suite locating a separate target and relaying coordinates to the Fulmar 200 synthetic aperture radar pod. This coordination enabled high-precision, high-resolution radar image capture of the site, marking the first operational test of Aselsan's Antidot family against live radar threats aboard the TB2 platform.

The compact Antidot 2ES 100 records incoming signals to expose enemy air defenses while determining threat direction, transmitting critical intelligence to ground control stations. The Antidot 2EA 200 analyzes signal characteristics and autonomously engages enemy search and tracking radars via preprogrammed electronic attack techniques, while the lightweight Fulmar 200 operates as an active electronically scanned array radar capable of executing Spotlight and Stripmap imaging in all weather conditions.